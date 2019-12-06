Lloyd's of London reminds staff of 'standard of behaviour expected' ahead of Christmas parties

Lloyd’s of London has warned its workers to behave appropriately at upcoming Christmas parties.

It comes following allegations of bullying and sexual harassment at the world’s biggest insurance market.

Chief executive John Neal told Financial News that an email had been sent to the around 45,000 staff at Lloyd’s and its member companies to remind of them of the standards expected.

Neal said: “We’ve asked people to be particularly careful and remind their staff of the standards of behaviour that they would expect, including at Christmas parties.”

The Lloyd’s boss said it was a particularly “challenging time of the year” ahead of its own Christmas party tonight.

It comes after a difficult year for the insurance market, which has seen allegations of sexual harassment come to the fore.

In May, Lloyd’s commissioned a survey into the culture of the male-dominated workplace.

It revealed that one in 10 workers had witness sexual harassment, while 22 per cent said people in their company had “turned a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour”.

Neal added that all member firms are required to report back on the policies and procedures they have implemented to stamp out inappropriate behaviour.