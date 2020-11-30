Lloyds names HSBC's Charlie Nunn as next chief executive

Lloyds Banking Group has named HSBC head of wealth and personal banking Charlie Nunn as its next chief executive.

Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio who said in July that he would step down next year once a successor was appointed.

According to the FT Nunn be paid a salary of £1.125m.

Current chief executive Horta-Osorio took a pay cut last year of more than £220,00 following criticism of his pension package.

Antonio Horta-Osorio was blasted by MPs last year for “greed” in relation to his £6.3m pay packet which included a pension contribution worth 46 per cent of his base salary – reduced to 33 per cent after an outcry – compared with a maximum 13 per cent for other employees.