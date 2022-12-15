Lloyds swoops in for ING’s tech leader as its new COO

Ron van Kemenade

Lloyds has swooped in for the top brass at ING as the lender announces a Ron van Kemenade as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He will join next year from ING where was chief technology officer and a member of its executive committee.

Charlie Nunn, CEO at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “This is a pivotal role for our business given the pace of tech innovation and the importance of technology and data as a key enabler to helping us deliver our long-term growth strategy.

“I’m delighted that Ron is joining our executive team. He brings a wealth of experience in business transformation and I’m excited that we’ve found someone who is so passionate about our purpose and using technology to deliver great experiences for our customers”.

Ron van Kemenade said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of Lloyds Banking Group’s exciting growth plans and working with the team to drive forward their ongoing technology transformation. Lloyds Banking Group plays an important role in communities up and down the UK and I’m ready to add my energy and play my part in helping Britain prosper.”

The new appointee brings 20 years experience, having been ING’s first tech officer, responsible for transforming it into a digital bank.

This comes after Nunn announced a major new strategy and reorganisation earlier this year.

Until he formally joins next year, David Oldfield will continue in an interim role.