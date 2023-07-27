Premier League ticket fraud on rise and social media should do more, says Lloyds

Lloyds Bank have called on social media companies to do more to tackle ticket fraud ahead of the Premier League season. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Lloyds Bank have called on social media companies to do more to tackle ticket fraud ahead of the Premier League season.

Football’s biggest domestic league returns in two weeks but scams are on the rise, with the banking giant stating that victims are losing, on average, £154 to criminals.

Fraud is the most common crime in the United Kingdom and it accounts for over 40 per cent of all offences in England and Wales.

Premier League touts

Losses due to authorised push payment scams – where a victim sends the cash directly into the account of the scammer – amounted for £485m last year.

“It’s easy to let our emotions get the better of us when following our favourite football team, but when it comes to buying tickets for matchday, it’s important fans keep a clear head,” Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director for Lloyds Bank, said.

“The vast majority of ticket scams start on Twitter and Facebook, where it’s far too easy for criminals to set up fake profiles and advertise items for sale that simply don’t exist. Social media companies must do more to tackle this issue given the vast majority of fraud starts on their platforms.

“Buying directly from football clubs or their official ticket partners is the only way to guarantee you’re paying for a real ticket, and always use your debit or credit card for maximum safety. If you’re not doing those two things, there’s a big chance you’re going to get scammed.”

The premier league returns on Friday 11 August as Vincent Kompany’s Burnley host champions Manchester City.

All 20 teams are in action across the opening weekend.

Top tips to not be scammed