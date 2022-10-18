Liz Truss: I will lead Tories to next election

Prime minister Liz Truss insisted she will lead the Tories into the next election, during a tense interview on the BBC last night.

The embattled PM apologised for mistakes saying her tenure “hasn’t been perfect,” but she had “fixed” errors.

This comes amid reports of Conservative plotting to replace her, following yesterday’s swathe of U-turns from new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Asked whether she would lead the Tories into the next election, Truss hesitated but said she would.

“I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election,” she said.

“Well look, yeah,” she said. “I’m not focused on internal debates within the Conservative Party leader.”

She said she’s “sticking around because I was elected to deliver for this country”, as she recommitted to her now in-tatters growth plan.

“I remain committed to the vision, but we will have to deliver that in a different way,” she said. The PM acknowledged however she went “too far and too fast” for the markets.

She added it would have been “irresponsible” not to change the course she was on, but was questioned on her credibility, after nearly all of her policies laid out in the mini-budget were scrapped.

