Liz Truss: I ‘absolutely’ won’t cut UK public spending

Liz Truss said “what we will make sure is over the medium-term the debt is falling” and that “we will do that, not by cutting public spending, but by making sure we spend public money well”.

Liz Truss has said she “absolutely” will not cut government spending, despite expectations the chancellor is set to bring forward measures to balance the Budget this month.

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons that “what we will make sure is over the medium-term the debt is falling” and that “we will do that, not by cutting public spending, but by making sure we spend public money well”.

Read more Truss to label China an official ‘threat’ to the UK for the first time

Kwasi Kwarteng will unveil a Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 31 October, which the chancellor has said will show how the government will return to “fiscal responsibility”.

It has been widely expected this means public spending cuts, after markets reacted poorly to a £100bn+ energy support package and £43bn in tax cuts that will all be funded by government borrowing.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Truss must stop “defending this madness” and asked if the Prime Minister could guarantee there would be no spending cuts.

Truss said: “Absolutely. Absolutely. We are spending almost £1 trillion on public spending.

“We were spending £700bn back in 2010. What we will make sure is over the medium-term, the debt is falling.

“We will do that, not by cutting public spending, but by making sure we spend public money well.”

Several cabinet ministers said just over two weeks ago that the government would need to “cut the fat” as they indicated Kwarteng would slash public spending after the government’s mini-Budget.

More to follow