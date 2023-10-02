Liverpool step up protests by requesting VAR audio for Luis Diaz disallowed goal

Liverpool have asked to listen to VAR audio relating to Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal

Liverpool have formally requested access to the audio exchange between officials that led to the video assistant referee failing to award Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Reds have escalated their dispute with PGMOL after the referees’ body issued an apology at the weekend for what it called “significant human error”.

Diaz was flagged offside but VAR Darren England did not recommend that referee Simon Hooper overturn the on-field decision because he wrongly thought the goal had been given.

Nine-man Liverpool lost the Premier League match 2-1 through Joel Matip’s injury-time own goal, and said on Sunday that they were not satisfied with PGMOL’s explanation.

“That such failings have already been categorised as ‘significant human error’ is also unacceptable,” the club said.

“Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency. This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

“In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

Defeat ended Liverpool’s 19-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and saw Tottenham climb to second behind leaders Manchester City.

England and assistant VAR Dan Cook were both stood down from their other refereeing appointments for the rest of the weekend.

PGMOL has this season started releasing audio showing the decision making behind some VAR calls on its programme Match Officials Mic’d Up.