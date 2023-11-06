Kidnappers issue demands over release of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz’s father

Luis Diaz’s father was kidnapped nine days ago in their native Colombia and remains captive

The Colombian guerrilla group who kidnapped the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz has urged the country’s armed forces to back down if he is to be freed soon.

The National Liberation Army of Colombia said it was working on the release of Luis Manuel Diaz but was being hampered by military operations to hunt down the group.

“On November 2, we informed the country of the decision to release Mr Luis Manuel Diaz, father of the player Luis Diaz,” said unit leader Commander Jose Manuel Martinez Quiroz in a statement released to Colombian media.

“From that date, we began the process to accomplish this as soon as possible. We are making efforts to avoid incidents with government forces.

“The area is still militarised, they are carrying out flyovers, disembarking troops, broadcasting and offering rewards as part of an intense search operation.

“This situation is not allowing for the execution of the release plan quickly and safely, where Mr Luis Manuel Diaz is not at risk. If operations continue in the area, they will delay the release and increase the risks.

“We understand the anguish of the Diaz-Marulanda family, to whom we say that we will keep our word to release him unilaterally, as soon as we have security guarantees for the development of the liberation operation.”

Both of Liverpool winger Diaz’s parents were kidnapped nine days ago in their native Colombia but his mother was swiftly rescued.

He made a fresh plea to his father’s captors to release him on Sunday evening after returning to the Liverpool team with a late equalising goal at Luton Town.

On scoring, Diaz revealed a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Libertad para Papa”, which translates as “Freedom for Dad”.

“I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organisations to work together for his freedom,” he added in a post on social media.

“Every second, every minute, our anguish grows. My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

“I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible.

“In the name of love and compassion, we ask that you reconsider your actions and allow us to recover him.

“I thank Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of affection and solidarity in this difficult time that many families in my country find themselves living.”