LIVE: Supreme Court rules care companies do not have to pay sleep-shifts

The Supreme Court has dismissed appeals this morning to pay hourly for sleep-in shifts, a sigh of relief for care organisations but a sad day for some of the poorest paid workers in society.

The ruling in the Mencap v Tomlinson-Blake case means the time a worker is required to sleep on site does not count towards minimum wage calculations.

“This ruling will be disappointing for any care worker who believes they should be paid minimum wage for the entirety of the time spent on ‘sleep-in’ shifts,” employment partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, Matt McDonald, said.

“The case has been in the pipeline for some time and if the Supreme Court had sided with Mrs Tomlinson-Blake, the shockwaves would have been felt throughout the care sector.”

If the court had ruled in favour, it may have resulted in swaths of backdated claims for national minimum wage underpayment and fines for breaching regulations.

Care providers will be “mightily relieved” McDonald added, as it may have been the final push into bankruptcy for some.

“If the Supreme Court’s decision had gone the other way, the bills facing care providers for historic underpayments would have been substantial and, in some cases, devastating,” McDonald continued.

“Many simply couldn’t have afforded to pay and we would therefore seen a large number of providers teetering on the brink of financial ruin, putting further pressure on UK care standards.”

The first appeal in 2018 saw care support worker Mrs Tomlinson-Blake, employed by The Royal Mencap Society since 2004, be denied sleep-in shift pay for the first hour she had to awake to meet care duties.

Tomlinson-Blake, who cared for two men with autism and learning difficulties, was paid a flat rate of £22.35 plus one hour’s pay of £6.70 for a sleep-in shift from 10pm to 7am.

However, as part of her duties, she was required to keep a ‘listening ear’ during the night in case her support was needed.

The carer’s claim to the Employment Tribunal found she was entitled to have all hours spent sleeping-in count as working time for minimum wage purposes.

The case has since climbed its way to the Supreme Court.

