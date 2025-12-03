LivaNova to Highlight Real-World Evidence from CORE-VNS Study and New Health Economics Analyses at American Epilepsy Society 2025 Annual Meeting

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it will present eight posters at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, taking place Dec. 5-9 in Atlanta. These presentations highlight real-world evidence from the CORE-VNS study, the largest prospective, multinational observational study of VNS Therapy™ for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE), and new health economics analyses.

“At the heart of LivaNova’s purpose as a Company, we aim to help patients reclaim their lives by improving global access to epilepsy treatment and supporting better outcomes,” said Stephanie Bolton, LivaNova President, Global Epilepsy. “Our CORE-VNS study confirms the proven benefits of VNS Therapy in patients with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy and reveals there are benefits of use earlier in the treatment algorithm. We are focused on contributing to the science of the treatment of epilepsy, and these poster presentations will share details on seizure reduction over time and decreases in healthcare burden.”

The scientific poster presentations feature new research from leading independent investigators in collaboration with scientific experts from LivaNova. Conference attendees will have an opportunity to view posters from Dec. 6-8 (times vary). All posters will also be shown in the LivaNova Scientific Exhibit on Mon., Dec. 8, from 8-11 a.m. ET in Room B213/214 of the Georgia World Congress Center.

Abstracts and posters will be available on the AES website during and following the congress.

“We value the opportunity to share current evidence and deepen the understanding of VNS Therapy,” said Kate Nichol, PhD, LivaNova Vice President, Medical Affairs. “The sheer size of the CORE-VNS study allows us to analyze subgroups and seizure types, providing a strong dataset for evidence-based decision making from clinicians.”

Sat., Dec. 6 (both from 12-2 p.m. ET)

VNS Therapy is Associated with Reduced Severe Seizure Burden in Children Early in the Treatment (3 months) of DRE with Continued Improvement Over 36 Months (Poster 1.303) – Description: Children and adolescents showed early improvements at 3 months and sustained seizure frequency reductions through 36 months.

(Poster 1.303) – Description: Children and adolescents showed early improvements at 3 months and sustained seizure frequency reductions through 36 months. CORE-VNS Study Full Cohort at 36 Months Demonstrates Significant Reduction in Severe Disabling Seizures (Poster 1.322) – Description: Median reductions of up to 95% in the most disabling seizure types, including focal impaired awareness and bilateral tonic-clonic seizures.

Sun., Dec. 7 (all from 12-2 p.m. ET)

CORE-VNS: VNS Therapy Demonstrates Consistent Safety and Effectiveness in People With and Without a History of Brain Surgery for Epilepsy (Poster 2.271) – Description: Similar safety and effectiveness profiles regardless of prior neurosurgical epilepsy intervention.

(Poster 2.271) – Description: Similar safety and effectiveness profiles regardless of prior neurosurgical epilepsy intervention. Healthcare Resource Use in People with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Prior to Neuromodulation: Comparison of Commercially Insured, Medicare, and Medicaid Cohorts (Poster 2.101) – Description: High pre-implantation healthcare utilization and costs highlight unmet needs across private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid recipients.

(Poster 2.101) – Description: High pre-implantation healthcare utilization and costs highlight unmet needs across private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid recipients. Healthcare Services and Costs 2-years Pre- and Post-VNS Therapy Implantation Across U.S. Payer Types (Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid) (Poster 2.088) – Description: VNS Therapy was associated with reductions in hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and overall costs post-implantation compared to projected continued use of traditional anti-seizure medications (ASMs).

Mon., Dec. 8 (all from 12-1:45 p.m. ET)

Use of VNS Therapy After Two Failed Anti-Seizure Medications is Associated with Significantly Greater Clinical Outcomes in People with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (Poster 3.480) – Description: Patients treated earlier (after 2-3 ASMs) achieved a 94% median reduction in seizure frequency at 36 months versus 57% for those treated after >10 ASMs.

(Poster 3.480) – Description: Patients treated earlier (after 2-3 ASMs) achieved a 94% median reduction in seizure frequency at 36 months versus 57% for those treated after >10 ASMs. Does Time Since Epilepsy Diagnosis Matter When Adding VNS Therapy for DRE? (Poster 3.479) – Description: Earlier implantation was related to greater seizure reduction (up to 88%), though number of prior medication failures was a stronger predictor of seizure frequency reduction.

(Poster 3.479) – Description: Earlier implantation was related to greater seizure reduction (up to 88%), though number of prior medication failures was a stronger predictor of seizure frequency reduction. VNS Therapy is Associated with a Significant Decrease in Rescue Medication Administration in People with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (Poster 3.478) – Description: Patients reported significant decreases in rescue medication use at the first study visit with a >70% decrease at 36 months.

About CORE-VNS

CORE-VNS is a real-world, long-term, open-label study focused on the outcomes of VNS Therapy in people diagnosed with DRE. Having enrolled more than 800 people from 61 worldwide sites, the study is the most comprehensive assessment of the effectiveness of VNS Therapy to date and provides modern insights into the global use of VNS Therapy in the management and control of seizures.

Adverse events in the CORE-VNS study were typical of those reported in the product labeling and experienced following placement of a VNS Therapy device. The most commonly reported (>5%) adverse events overall included respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders (dysphonia, dyspnea, cough) and general disorders/administration site conditions. See important safety information at VNSTherapy.com/safety.

About VNS Therapy for Epilepsy

VNS Therapy™ is clinically proven safe and effective as an add-on treatment to reduce the frequency of seizures in adults and children as young as 4 years old with DRE and partial onset seizures. It is a unique treatment approach developed for people with DRE—a condition that affects approximately one in three people with epilepsy. Unlike some other surgical treatment options for people with DRE, VNS Therapy implantation involves an outpatient procedure and does not require penetration of the skull. Outside the United States, the VNS Therapy indications for use may vary. For more information, visit VNSTherapy.com.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a vision to change the trajectory of lives for a new day. Through ingenious medical solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions, LivaNova strives to ignite patient turnarounds. Headquartered in London, with approximately 3,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova serves patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding upcoming events, clinical research, and the treatment of Drug-Resistant Epilepsy with VNS Therapy. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203929955/en/

Contact

LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts



+1 281-895-2382

Briana Gotlin

VP, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@livanova.com

Deanna Wilke

VP, Corporate Communications

Corporate.Communications@livanova.com

Company Logo