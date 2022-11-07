Lithium group backs Britain’s green energy transition with new refinery

A nascent battery-materials start up has chosen Middlesbrough, Teeside, to build its new lithium refinery in a post-Brexit vote of confidence for the UK.

The site will be the country first large-scale merchant lithium refinery, providing battery grade materials for electric vehicles, renewable energy and consumer technology supply chains.

Green Lithium announced the decision today, pledging more than 1,000 jobs in construction and 250 long-term high-skill jobs for local people once the site is up and running.

The company is backed by Trafigura, and has also been supported by the Government with a grant of over £600,000 through the Automotive Transformation Fund.

The move also suits Downing Street’s critical minerals strategy as currently 89 per cent of the world’s lithium processing takes place in East Asia.

As it stands, there are no lithium refineries in Europe and Green Lithium aims for this to be the first merchant lithium refinery outside of Asia.

Lithium are a key component in batteries, and a secure supply would highly benefit the UK’s automotive and energy industries.

Critical minerals are at high risk of supply disruption, because of volatile markets and complex supply chains – with countries such as China and Russia having dominant roles in the supplies of key minerals.

Analysis from the International Energy Agency suggests the world will need to boost production of critical minerals four-fold over the next two decades to meet demand for new green energy projects.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We’re backing companies, like Green Lithium here in Teesside, to grow the new, green industries across the UK, sparking jobs and growth for decades to come.

“It is also allowing us to move quickly to secure our supply chains of critical minerals, as we know that geopolitical threats and global events beyond our control can severely impact the supply of key components that could delay the rollout of electric vehicles in the UK.”

The latest developments are a cause of relief for the UK’s battery industry, with Britishvolt chasing funds to secure its long-term viability.