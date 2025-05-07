LinkedIn is hoping AI will help you find your next job

LinkedIn is launching a new AI tool. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LinkedIn is launching a new AI tool which it hopes will help users find a new job easier than ever before.

The Microsoft-owned social media giant has said the new tool “understands what you’re really looking for in your next role” and is said to look beyond job titles and locations.

Using generative AI, LinkedIn said the new tool will let users describe in their own words what they are looking for rather than using filters.

The social media platform claimed the AI will help improve people’s communication skills – with premium subscribers being able to access “realistic interview scenarios” as well as creating their own – such as asking for a referral or negotiating a pay rise.

The AI tool is undergoing a staged roll-out across the UK from today.

It is already available to all LinkedIn Premium subscribers and the roll-out is expected to be completed for all members by the end of the week.

LinkedIn: ‘AI will help you navigate your own unique path’

Zara Easton of LinkedIn said: “AI is changing the way we work, and job search on LinkedIn will completely change the way people find their next opportunity.

“Our hope is that this way of discovering roles – and even new careers – will bring together job seekers’ skills, interests and aspirations to find their next step.

“As work continues to change and new job titles emerge that didn’t even exist a few years ago, skills are more important than ever, and our AI-powered tools can help people to navigate their own unique path.”