Lightly-raced Atullibigeal offers Hall stable a path back to form

Trainer David Hall has a good chance with the improving Atullibigeal



BANK on David Hall’s lightly-raced speedster ATULLIBIGEAL to get his head in front for the first-time in Hong Kong, when he lines up in the Kyoto Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

This Australian-bred gelding, and twice winner in New Zealand, has only raced a handful of times since his arrival in Hong Kong just over a year ago, but has shown distinct ability, especially when conditions are run to suit.

On a couple of occasions last season, he was unlucky not to win, finding either his path blocked when delivering a challenge, or when getting nearly knocked over at the start, before finishing strongly in June.

This son of Street Boss must have a genuine speed test to show his best, and with the likes of Beauty Glory with 10-pound claimer Angus Chung aboard, and fast-starting Happy Sharing, both desperate to lead from the off, he should get his dream journey.

Last start winner and ultra-consistent Excellent Peers is likely to head the odds board after a comfortable success last month, but Atullibigeal, who closed fast in that contest after having to be taken back from an awkward draw, is better placed in stall seven this time.

With the revised ratings in his favour – five pounds better off for under a length beating – and certain to strip fitter for his seasonal run, his prospects look good, especially as Excellent Peers had a fitness advantage when they met last month.

With David Hall’s stable back in form after the success of Beluga on Sunday, which ended a bout of seconditis, the omens are looking good, and Atullibigeal can give jockey Luke Currie an overdue and welcome winner.

POINTERS

Atullibigeal 1.45pm Happy Valley