Liftoff: Boeing's embattled 737-Max to receive EU flying approval

The European aviation safety watchdog is expected to give Boeing’s controversial 737-Max aircraft the OK to fly in the New Year.

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) boss Patrick Ky told the BBC he was “certain” the aircraft was safe to fly.

He said his inspectors had “left no stone unturned” in assessing the changes to the design after two crashes.

US regulators gave the go-ahead earlier this month, though insisted upon mandatory training for pilots.

Boeing have been hit hard by years of delay and controversy around the aircraft, which was supposed to give the American firm a serious short-haul competitor to Airbus.

Despite the two crashes, killing more than 300 people, Ryanair are amongst those carriers who have put in orders.

The low-cost European operator will, once all the planes are delivered, have more than 200 737-Max’s in service.