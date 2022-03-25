Lidl to create 1,200 new warehouse jobs by 2025 for Luton distribution centre

Lidl will create more than 1,200 new warehouse jobs by the end of 2025 as construction on a new distribution centre nears completion.

Construction was started on a new Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) in Luton last year, which boasts 1.2m sq ft.

Now, the discount retailer is looking to fill roles at the warehouse.

Team managers can earn up to £80,000 plus a company car while hourly paid colleagues will receive Lidl’s hourly wage of £10.10 per hour.

The chain said the new Luton site will become its largest RDC in the world and will help supply more than 150 stores in London and nearby areas.

Last month Lidl opened 13 new stores in the UK, including Hounslow, Burton-Upon-Trent and Blairgowrie, launching some 520 new jobs in total.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB said: “This new distribution centre – the largest in any Lidl market globally – signifies our continued commitment to expansion across Great Britain and the creation of local jobs. At a time when many households are struggling, we are more focused than ever on giving more communities access to our unrivalled quality-value combination, whilst taking care of our own colleagues by paying them wages that are higher than the cost of living.

“Our competitive pay and benefits is already helping to attract new colleagues, and we’re looking forward to welcoming 1,200 new people to our workforce soon.”