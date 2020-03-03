Lidl crowned UK's fastest growing supermarket

Lidl was the fastest growing supermarket in the UK over the last 12 weeks, taking the crown from online grocer Ocado.



The German discounter increased sales by 11.4 per cent in the 12 weeks to 24 February, becoming Britain’s fastest growing grocer for the first time since November 2017, as it opened its 800th store last month.



Rival budget supermarket Aldi reported 5.7 per cent sales growth, boosted by demand for alcohol and chilled convenience items such as dips and prepared salads.



Sainsbury’s was the only one of the Big Four UK supermarkets to report sales growth in the period, as sales ticked up 0.3 per cent. However, its market share fell to 15.6 per cent.



Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Sainsbury’s has performed well this period despite a challenging market, growing sales in its Sainsbury’s Local convenience stores as well as online.



“It’s worth noting, however, that continued pressure from the discount retailers meant the retailer still lost market share this month.”



Tesco sales dipped 0.8 per cent and Asda sales slumped 1.2 per cent, while Morrisons reported sales fell two per cent.

Meanwhile, Ocado continued its double digit growth with a 10.8 per cent rise in sales and Waitrose – which will end its partnership with the online supermarket in September – suffered a 1.3 per cent drop in sales.



Overall, year-on year supermarket sales grew 0.7 per cent over the past 12 weeks, the fastest rate since November last year.

