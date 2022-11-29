Lewd comments to female staff behind resignation of Inchcape’s boss

Inchcape’s chief financial officer Gijsbert de Zoeten has reportedly quit after making lewd comments to female staff at a company event last week.(Photo/LinkedIn)

Sources told the Sun his remarks were “the sort of behaviour that 20 years ago would have been brushed off but not today, and not from somebody in his position.”

The incident allegedly took place last week at a company event in Austin, Texas.

Inchcape announced de Zoeten’s resignation yesterday but avoided getting into details.

The car retailer said the former chief executive had displayed “personal behaviour falling short of the high standards expected of the leadership of the group.”

The Dutch executive – who forfeited his long-term incentive plans as well as any bonuses – will still be paid for the next 12 months for a total of £608,000.

His bio and information were removed from the company’s website early on Monday morning.

Inchcape has declined to comment further.