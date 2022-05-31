Leung and Loriz to give punters fast start from key low draw

Ricky Yiu has saddled 41 winners this season

RACING at Happy Valley is back on the infamous ‘C+3’ track where a low draw number is paramount to a winning chance.

Records over the past three seasons show that horses drawn low in sprint races – five and six-furlong contests – have a huge advantage over rivals drawn with double-figure numbers.

It’s the same story over the extended mile trip, with gallopers drawn in either stall one or two having an impressive win record.

One horse who looks close to a win again and has crucially drawn an inside number in stall three, is the fast-starting LORIZ, who has everything in his favour in division one of the Magazine Gap Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

This prolific course and distance winner, who has won four times and been placed on five occasions in the past, hasn’t tasted success since winning from an outside draw back in February, but there are reasons to believe he is about to peak again.

There was lots to like about his encouraging effort last week when fourth to Excellent Peers, where he chased a quick pace from the off before just running out of steam in the closing stages.

After that run last week, he has been turned out quickly again, but it’s worth noting that he has won in the past when running twice in a short period.

He is drawn for a rail-hugging journey, meaning he is mapped to dictate the pace from the off and has the added bonus of in-form Derek Leung in the saddle.

With trainer Ricky Yiu’s stable firing on all cylinders at present, and Loriz’s rating not far off his last winning mark, he will be difficult to catch when Leung presses the button and goes for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Loriz (e/w) 1.15pm Happy Valley