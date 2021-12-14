Letters: The longevity of giving back

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: ‘Perfect storm’ hits charities as close to 5m Brits have stopped donating since start of the pandemic, Dec 6]

With reports that nearly five million Brits have stopped donating since the start of the pandemic, this has undoubtedly been a difficult period for UK charities. And while it’s important to recognise these challenges, there are also positives that charities can take encouragement from.

Quarterly donor study shows that in the last three months, 71 per cent of the public donated to charity in the UK – this is the highest figure our research has tracked since the start of the pandemic.

And even though 43 per cent of people say their financial situation this year makes it harder to donate than last year, 73 per cent of people still plan to give over the Christmas period. Money may be tight, but the willingness to donate remains high, with more than a quarter of the public feeling more positively towards charities than three months ago.

Donors have the Christmas spirit this year, despite their own challenges.

The key challenge for causes is finding a way to capture the attention of festive givers to build long term supporter relationships.

Charities should be prioritising owning their digital channels by taking donations directly through their website, putting their branding first and having control over all marketing communications that goes out to customers.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare