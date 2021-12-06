Exclusive: ‘Perfect storm’ hits charities as close to 5m Brits have stopped donating since start of the pandemic

More than 4.6m fewer people in the UK have been donating to charities this year compared to 2019.

What’s more, 2021 has been more challenging than 2020, with almost 700,000 more people halting their donations this year compared to the peak of the pandemic last year, according to recent YouGov research analysed by smart software provider Lightful.

This new data comes following separate insights from a recent survey of 350 charity managers, which found that a “perfect storm” of factors post-pandemic has meant that charities working across poverty, homelessness and health and social care have seen the need for their services surge.

Worryingly, YouGov also found that the charities experiencing the biggest drops in donors this year compared to 2019 are: health and medicine (2.1 million); children and young people (1.4 million); disability (1.2 million); and housing and homelessness (770,110).

Having to fight even harder

“While charities proved their resilience during the acute phase of the pandemic, they are now having to fight even harder for attention to generate funds that will guarantee their survival and ability to deliver their vital work to those most in need,” said Vinay Nair, CEO and co-founder of Lightful.

Nair told City A.M. this morning: “As the world moves towards hybrid approaches, it is clear that digital is the driving force for enabling charities to successfully make their voices heard.”

“Major online events such as Giving Tuesday are fundamental for boosting donations near the end of the year, helping charities amplify their messages and reach new audiences,” he continued.

“Charities have some of the most authentic stories to tell, so it’s crucial that the government and institutional funders act quickly to provide the sector with more direct grants, alongside the online training, tools and funds needed to develop critical digital skills,” Nair concluded.