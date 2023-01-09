Letters: Students and AI can collaborate

[Re: Fears of cheating prompt Ofqual to ‘look into’ use of AI chatbot ChatGPT, January 3]

It’s right that exams regulator Ofqual investigates how ChatGPT will impact the future of school exams and students’ writing, critical analysis and creative skills, if Artificial Intelligence proves it can do the same to a high level.

The emergence of tools such as ChatGPT means input from humans will be imperative to verify the quality and accuracy of information and reduce bias or misunderstanding. Both students and teachers will learn to add nuanced context in a way that a machine can’t do, putting their skills to better use.

Take the invention of the calculator: while it can provide complex calculations far quicker than humans in some instances, it has cleared a path for humans to work with machines while also enabling more analytical problem-solving.

We can’t undo technological progress, and in the future, human-AI collaboration will be the key to navigating everyday tasks from an early age. However, rather than replacing humans, working with AI will present opportunities to generate new concepts from multiple sources and accelerate content creation.

Individuals will benefit if they’re equipped with the data literacy skills to take advantage of these new technologies.

Paul Barth