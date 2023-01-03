Fears of cheating prompt Ofqual to ‘look into’ use of AI chatbot ChatGPT

Ofqual admitted looking at providing guidance to teachers over student use of the controversial AI writing tool ChatGPT.

The examination and qualification regulation body said it was responding to concerns that students were using the AI chatbot to write essays.

Teachers who reviewed three ChatGPT answers on English language, English literature and history said that the scores would be between a pass and a grade six at GCSE level, according to the Telegraph.

Ofqual which regulates exams and provides teachers with training, is facing growing concerns about generative AI and chatbots like ChatGPT.

To test its capabilities, City A.M. asked ChatGPT to generate a response to a GSCSE question about Romeo and Juliet.

The question City A.M. posed was: ‘How far you think Shakespeare presents the Nurse as more of a mother to Juliet than Lady Capulet?’

ChatGPT It generated the following response:

The chatbot, is an example of generative text artificial intelligence and has been developed by Silicone Valley-based company OpenAI.

ChatGPT which its free to use, already had a million users within the first five days of its launch last November.

In December 2022, MP Luke Evans read out a speech generated by ChatGPT in the House of Commons to highlight the need for guidelines.

Evans said there should be, “a regulator for algorithms and artificial intelligence to run concurrently and in synergy with the technology that we’re developing.”

He added that: “AI and algorithms are going to have a huge impact on the labour market, diagnosis, tools, education, society and it needs a far wider debate than today.”

An Ofqual spokesperson told City A.M. it would be looking at whether it needed to issue guidance to teachers.

He said: “We speak regularly with exam boards about risks, including malpractice risks, and will consider whether additional advice or guidance might be helpful.”

City AM also asked ChatGPT whether teachers should be worried about students using AI to cheat on their exams.

The question generated the following response: