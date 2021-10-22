Letters: Sadiq Khan is right - London deserves better

[Re: London mayor Sadiq Khan will use Cop26 to vouch for cities like London, October 20]

I read with interest the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will use the upcoming Cop26 summit to vouch for cities like London to have greater powers and funding.

This is a welcome step to ensure we make real progress in meeting our net zero challenge.

Whilst leadership and a top down policy from the government on net zero is needed, success is only achievable if it is delivered on a local basis.

This will require greater devolution of authority and investing. There is already some great work being done around the country to learn from but in many cases, hands are tied by lack of funding or regulatory levers needed to make things happen.

Just as with other critical areas, such as skills and housing, the green plan sits side by side with the devolution and levelling up agendas.

As we head to Cop26, it is important to go with a strong message from London highlighting the power of its supply chain and the interdependencies it creates across the country, as well as the exciting role it could play as a centre for green finance.

Many London businesses have signed up to the Race to Zero but there is more to be done.

Encouraging all companies in the capital and those in their supply chains to sign it up could be transformative for the whole of the UK.

Anna Purchas