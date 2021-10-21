Thursday 21 October 2021 10:00 am

Opinion-in-brief: Sadiq Khan expansion of ULEZ comes at the ultra-worst time

Peter Fortune AM, Deputy Leader of the GLA Conservatives.

Londoners need more time and help to prepare for Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Covid restrictions only ended three months ago, and few have had a chance to recover, let alone prepare for the charge. City Hall has offered little help to those who can’t afford to switch vehicles.

Only a third of low-income and disabled applicants have received a scrappage grant – and there’s only funding for 1,000 more drivers. Over 140,000 Londoners will be hit by the charge a day. These motorists aren’t petrol-guzzling Top Gear fans – they’re tradesmen, care workers, and NHS staff who rely on their vehicles.

City Hall can afford to help Londoners prepare for ULEZ. There is £50m Khan could use to invest in larger scrappage schemes to help more Londoners. We must clean up London’s air – but we can’t do it on the backs of the poorest.

City A.M.'s opinion pages are a place for thought-provoking views and debate. These views are not necessarily shared by City A.M.

Share