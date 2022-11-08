Letters: Pick your own problems

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Let’s be honest, we need to fix the Channel crisis if we want positive immigration, November 3]

Unlike Matthew Lesh I do not see the need for more migrants to pick produce.

17,410,742 people voted Leave, couldn’t they pick the produce.

Colin Price

[Re: Net zero won’t come cheap, but the impact of floods and heat will continue to cost us, yesterday]

Chris Hayward starts his piece by saying that “now the clocks have turned back… households will be anxious at the prospect of rising bills”.

People have been worried for a long, long time, far before when the temperatures started to drop. We should have been worried about the impact of climate change on our energy bills more than two decades ago, when we might have been able to avoid the current situation.

Unfortunately, it is rarely in the human experience to contemplate future problems fully enough to actually avoid them, we don’t like to live in the future when it only presents us with problems.

Private investment will indeed drive change, but sheep follow sheep and our government needs to act as a shepherd to start to shape the direction.

Henry McNight