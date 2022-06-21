Letters: Our chance to shine

MPs have said that Brexit offers important opportunities for the City of London

[Re: Brexit offers opportunity to unlock City’s potential, MPs say, June 16]

Results of the report published by a cross-party group of MPs last week provide the best Brexit-related news in a while.

Now London must deliver on its potential to cast off the regulatory shackles and reinvigorate its global reputation as a centre of business and finance.

Our capital has long boasted an unrivalled ability to attract international investment and, crucially, talent to its rich and diverse financial sector.

Now, as we emerge from the perfect storm of Brexit and the pandemic that initially caused considerable stagnation, the City must do all it can to avoid long-term inertia and remain competitive on the global stage.

An evolution in our financial services industry, breathing new life into the City as workers enjoy all the amenities on offer, will create a thriving business community far beyond the big financial firms. Businesses in hospitality, retail, and a host of other sectors will benefit from regulators’ help in unlocking our post-Brexit potential.

This, of course, can only be good news for the economy as a whole.

Niki Fuchs