Letters: not so green with envy

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Hardly any Brits plan to stick to climate goals, Jan 17]

A report conducted this week by NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch revealed that climate pledges made by 25 of the world’s largest companies are, in fact, misleading. Companies analysed in the report include giants like Google, Amazon, IKEA, Apple and Nestle. Only one out of the 25 corporations evaluated had a net-zero pledge with “reasonable integrity”.

Whilst this is shocking, it’s not something new. Greenwashing is on the rise and companies are under more scrutiny to reach sustainability goals. Yet still many brands simply do not know how to get there. Knowing how to navigate sustainability communication could be of great help. Brands need to know how to verify, manage, and deliver sustainable product communications at scale, otherwise they’ll end up misleading their customers.

Armed with the right technology and processes, brands can put an end to this greenwashing trend for good. Companies need support, not only to be fully compliant in terms of sustainability regulations, but also to effectively verify and communicate these credentials to their stakeholders. This is why sustainability communication is so vital.

If brands fail to invest, they could find themselves falling on the wrong side of authorities, and history.

Abbie Morris