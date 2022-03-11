Letters: Making the most out of crypto

President Biden might be looking at more regulation of digital assets. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

[Re: Biden signs executive order on crypto amid surging US adoption, March 9]

Is Biden beckoning the beginning of the end for “wild west” crypto markets?

The executive order hints at more regulation of digital assets, which has implications for how institutions engage with the burgeoning asset class.

For example, quant driven hedge funds running arbitrage and quant strategies typically shine in more volatile and unstructured markets, capitalizing on their superior access to market data. Whatever happens with crypto regulation, these fund managers need to squeeze out every opportunity by utilizing networks that provide fast and unrestricted access to the major crypto exchanges.

Only time will tell how and when this market will mature.

Until that point there is an opportunity now for hedge funds to utilize ultra-low latency networks to make the most of volatile, compliance-light and liquid crypto markets.

Ganesh Iyer

[Re: Shocks happen – and our institutions weren’t ready for this one, yesterday]

The sentiment of City A.M.’s editorial yesterday is understandable, but is it fair to lump the Chancellor with the blame for not shoring up our finances?

The Treasury and the Bank of England have had quite a bit on their plate with the pandemic and Sunak, to be fair, has been pushing for tax hikes to try and cull his master in No10’s spending habits.

Kate Turner