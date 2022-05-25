Letters: London as the golden child

The capital’s infrastructure, deep highly-skilled talent pool and widespread adoption of new technology led to it keeping its top spot, according to Z/Yen Group’s fifth edition of the Smart Cities Index

[Re: London shines as top tech hub in Europe – again, yesterday]

Nearly six years on from the EU referendum, fears of Brexit derailing London’s standing as a global capital for tech and innovation are being routinely challenged. This new research from the Z/Yen Group shows London reigns as Europe’s most technically advanced city, second in the world just behind New York.

These are promising findings, coming at a time when the country is redefining its position in the world post-Brexit. Challenges lie on the horizon, yet the attractiveness of London as a tech hub demonstrates how it can leverage its strengths to forge a path for the UK’s economic recovery.

It also reaffirms London’s global attractiveness as a cosmopolitan city, attracting the best and brightest minds across all industries, and fostering an environment which encourages innovation and growth. It is why London is heralded as Europe’s fintech capital, accommodating 20 fintech unicorns.

Importantly, London sets the standard that other UK cities can follow. Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, and Birmingham boast eco-systems that support entrepreneurs, attracting a new generation of tech talent. This is positive news – through effective public and private partnerships, tech will remain the core sector of the post-Brexit economy, promoting regional equality and upskilling the workforce.

With Brexit now a firm reality, this research highlights where future opportunities lie.

Rhys Merrett