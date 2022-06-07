Letters: From football to fintech

[Re: Exclusive: ‘Significant barriers’ for female progression in fintech, report warns, yesterday]

The gender imbalance in the fintech industry is an important challenge. The EY and Innovate Finance report highlights what is already known – namely the lack of women working in fintech.

This is not just a UK issue. Globally, women make up only 30 per cent of the fintech industry. What’s more, only 1.5 per cent of global fintech businesses are founded solely by women.

However, we should not let these reports overshadow the significant progress that is being made, particularly when it comes to celebrating women in senior leadership positions.

These figures are not reflective of the talent pool we have here at home. The UK is often heralded a global fintech hub, generating investments of $37.3bn in 2021. As greater gender parity is achieved, the potential for further growth and innovation is immense.

Prior to joining the financial services industry, I was a devoted football player, having signed for a professional club at the age of 10 and playing for the team until I was 20.

During that time, I watched women’s football grow in popularity and garner the respect it deserves from the sporting industry, the media and the public. It shows that stereotypes are being challenged, and I am hopeful we will see a similar trend in fintech.

Sophie Flynn