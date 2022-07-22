Letters: Food threats are heating up

(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Innovation can save our food system from climate threats, 21 July]

Extreme heat, droughts and floods were all mentioned in an IPCC report earlier this year as threats to food production.

This week’s heatwave is yet another reminder. With the challenges posed by climate change only intensifying, we face a very real issue of food insecurity. The agriculture industry needs to be given the right tools to create a robust plan that will ensure its protection against climate-related extreme weather.

Supporting growers to embrace technology is a vital part of finding a sustainable way forward, with solutions such as vertical farming towers being crucial in complementing traditional farming methods.

By allowing growers to control the farming environment, farmers can ensure their crops are resilient. Similarly, by growing closer to the point of consumption, we can help reduce food transportation’s carbon footprint. We need to give farmers the tools to combat food insecurity. Andrew Lloyd