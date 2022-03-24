Letters: Back into the fray

[Re: Sanctioned Russian bank to vote in City of London Corporation election tomorrow, yesterday]

Your article ‘Sanctioned Russian bank to vote in City of London Corporation election tomorrow’ is factually wrong and irresponsible journalism.

It is individual workers rather than companies or organisations who are entitled to vote in the City of London elections.

Any suggestion that sanctioned institutions are entitled to vote is inaccurate, misleading and is damaging to the democratic process.

Voters in our elections must be UK, Irish, Commonwealth or European Union citizens. They are entitled to vote as they would be in any other election.

It is deeply disappointing that City A.M. which used to be a champion of the Square Mile fails to reflect this reality or report accurately.

Bob Roberts

City of London Corporation

[Re: Soaring energy bills cause hospitality businesses to raise prices, yesterday]

With small firms facing such tremendous financial challenges and uncertainty we hope the Spring Statement does not rule out further measures this year to ease small business cash flow and invest further in their recovery.

Although welcome, the decision to lower the basic rate of tax in 2024 will be too far off to have a material impact on small businesses during the current crisis.

Michelle Ovens

Small Business Britain