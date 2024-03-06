Letter to the editor: Private investors should think before leaping back into public equity markets

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 11: Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 11, 2018 in New York City. The Dow closed over 500 points down on Thursday, bringing 2-day losses to more than 1,300 points. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The performance of 11 companies, dubbed the “Granolas” by Goldman Sachs, helped send European stocks to a record high in February. But despite the positivity, investors should be consciously aware that such a narrow range of companies in both the US (in the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stocks) and Europe are driving equity returns.

As we all know, ‘diversification is the only free lunch’ in investing. Private markets provide a complementary allocation to public markets with the potential to reduce this performance concentration.

The fact that companies are staying private for longer, the growth of private markets themselves, and the wider range of asset classes and investment strategies available to investors offers an opportunity to diversify and reduce volatility and to target alpha from other sources.

Thanks to ‘democratisation’ this is more available to private investors than ever before.