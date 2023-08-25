Lendinvest hit by data breach with customer information exposed

Lendinvest has said it was hit by a data breach yesterday, with certain customer information made available to outside parties.

The London-listed property fintech said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and can not yet confirm the precise number of individuals impacted or how long the information was in the public realm for.

It also said the information that was impacted was inside a test area and not the company’s main system.

“The exposed data is no longer exposed, and there is currently no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused,” it said.

“We have engaged specialist support services and have implemented our incident response plans as part of our ongoing investigations.”

A spree of data breaches have affected many companies over the past year.

Estee Lauder was hit by a cyber attack earlier this summer and High Street retailer WH Smith was hit by a breach in Marc with hackers accessing some of its workers’ data.