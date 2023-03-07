Malware attacks on UK government devices up by 75 per cent, report reveals

Cyber attacks on government devices are up by 75 per cent. Photo: Getty

Malware attacks on UK government ‘internet of things’ devices have risen by 75 per cent, a new report has revealed.

Attempted attacks on the so-called internet of things (IoT) devices used by UK government facilities and departments jumped from 38,334 in 2021 to 67,324 in 2022, according to a report by US cybersecurity company Sonicwall.

Cyber experts described IoT malware attacks on sensors and cameras as “low-hanging fruit” for hackers and warned they came with risks of “access to sensitive data and extortion”.

Terry Greer-King, from Sonicwall, told City A.M.: “The proliferation of cyberattacks in 2022 shows that hackers are willing to target anything and everything, from major retailers to hospitals and crucially key infrastructure like the recent Royal Mail attack.”

Cybersecurity expert Immanual Chavoya said many IoT devices lacked the same level of security as end user devices like laptops or servers.

“IoT devices remain that one weak point of entry,” Chavoya said.

Damian Green, acting chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said MPs had been scrutinising the government’s product security regulation legislation and would report later this year.

“Our connected tech inquiry has heard about the cybersecurity risks posed to connected devices by cyber criminals, rogue groups and state actors,” he said.

“Our Connected Tech inquiry has heard about the cybersecurity risks posed to connected devices by cyber criminals, rogue groups and state actors. Having scrutinised the Government on its recent legislation to regulate product security, we will be setting out our findings in our Report later this year.”

A government spokesperson said: “All departments have robust processes in place to ensure government devices are secure.

“Government cyber security is continuously reviewed and updated to ensure devices remain resilient against emerging cyber threats,” they added.