WH Smith hit by cyber attack as hackers gain access to private company data

(Getty Images)

WH Smith has been hit by a cyber attack that has resulted in hackers gaining access to private company data.

The stationary store and book seller, which has over 600 high street shops in the UK, said it has launched an investigation into the attack.

The retailer said however, that customer data was not affected and that there has been “no impact” on the company’s trading activities.

“Our website, customer accounts and underlying customer databases are on separate systems that are unaffected by this incident,” a statement read.

“WH Smith takes the issue of cyber security extremely seriously and investigations into the incident are ongoing. We are notifying all affected colleagues and have put measures in place to support them,” the company said.

WH Smith is the latest company to fall victim to cyber attacks as a number of retailers and businesses have reported hits.

In January, JD Sports reported that some 10 million customers might have had their addresses, phone numbers and email addresses stolen in a hacking incident.

Additionally, the Royal Mail also suffered severe disruption to its international export services for weeks following a similar incident.