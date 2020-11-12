Legal & General to keep 2020 dividend flat due to impact of Covid-19

Legal & General will keep its final dividend for 2020 flat due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the insurer said as it outlined five-year targets.

In an update to the stock market this morning, the insurance giant said it had delivered a “resilient” performance so far this year and its balance sheet “has remained robust”.

Read more: Legal & General to vote against all-white FTSE 100 boards

From 2021, the board of Legal & General, traditionally one of the larger dividend payers in the UK, intends to increase the insurer’s dividend “at low to mid-single digits”.

The company said it will aim to have cash and capital generation and net surplus generation exceed dividends between 2020 and 2024, and to have earnings per share to grow faster than dividends.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

“We intend, in aggregate, to generate £8-9bn both of cash and capital, and to dividend £5.6-5.9bn,” the group said in its trading update.

Many of Legal & General’s insurance peers have suspended dividend payments for 2020 amid the economic downturn caused by Covid-19.

Earlier this year, the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority warned insurers to “pay close attention to the need to protect policyholders and maintain safety and soundness” when considering whether to issue dividends.

Read more: Direct Line premiums stabilise as insurance market climbs back

“Legal & General has a clear and well established strategy,” said chief executive Nigel Wilson. “The markets we operate in are large and growing and we are well placed to capitalise.”

“We have announced today a clear set of five year financial ambitions, delivering an attractive combination of income and growth,” he added.