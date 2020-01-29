Leadsom tells business 'we need you by our side' as Britain leaves EU

Andrea Leadsom tonight told leaders of some of the biggest firms in the UK that government “absolutely need business by our side”, as Downing Street gears up for life after Brexit.

Cracks in the relationship have been emerging between industry and Boris Johnson’s team in Number 10, which has drawn heavily from the successful Vote Leave campaign he fronted in 2016. Insiders have suggested a residual animosity lingers from a perception that business sought to block Brexit, something which has been categorically denied.

Following the referendum, Johnson was reported to have said “f*** business” in response to industry concerns over Brexit.

But tonight the business secretary stressed that government will “back business to the hilt”, to make the most of the UK leaving the European Union.

“As we look beyond Brexit, this is the perfect moment for government and business to consider how we can better work together,” she said.

“In government we absolutely need business by our side: you are the job creators and problem solvers, the innovators and investors. Today you matter more than ever – so together, let’s build a stronger, greener United Kingdom.”

Leadsom made much of the green agenda, heavily touted by Johnson throughout the election campaign, telling attendees of the London event we are “on the cusp of a green industrial revolution” that would benefit everyone “in every postcode”.

The clean tech sector “could be even bigger than our financial services sector,” Leadsom added.

“From creating supply chains for electric vehicles, to decarbonising heavy industry; from designing new, green financial products to designing low carbon buildings, the opportunities of this industrial revolution are endless – with the prize of two million green collar jobs by 2030.

“Personally I have no doubt that we will succeed, because history shows we have done it before.”

Main image: Getty