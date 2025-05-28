Law firm Crowell & Moring shifts London HQ to Bishopsgate

US law firm Crowell & Moring has shifted its London headquarters from Tower 42 to a newly renovated space at 199 Bishopsgate, joining the swarm of City firms on the outskirts of Shoreditch.

Crowell & Moring, which has been in London since 1991, has expanded into 14,000 square feet of office space as its City headcount has “quadrupled in size” to over 60 lawyers and staff since 2019.

Recent senior additions to the firm include partners Emma Wright and Rafi Azim-Khan, who joined Crowell’s privacy and cybersecurity group.

By relocating, the firm will be situated in the same building as Dorsey & Whitney and on the same historic thoroughfare as Baker McKenzie, Freshfields, and Latham & Watkins.

Its newly renovated space at 199 Bishopsgate is BREEAM-rated ‘excellent’ and holds an EPC B rating for efficient energy usage. A common phrase used in press releases about law firm office moves is that the legal market is competing for the best offices in the City to match their ESG agendas.

The new London office is the latest office move for Crowell, following its New York City office’s relocation to Hudson Yards in 2024.

Commenting on the new London office, Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm’s City office said: “Crowell & Moring’s London office has expanded significantly to meet the evolving needs of clients in a rapidly changing global business environment. Our continued growth in the UK market is a reflection of the value clients place in our commercial, solution-driven advice.”

“Our new space is modern and innovative and is designed to enhance both the client and lawyer experience, whether in-person or hybrid,” he added.