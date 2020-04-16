Latest news: BEQUANT partners with MAINBLOQ

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

BEQUANT and MAINBLOQ are delighted to announce its partnership, making a serious commitment to building out the technology layer for the emerging digital asset space.

As institutions have taken a closer look at the space, both organisations have been busy building the underlying technology including MAINBLOQ’s Smart Order Router and suite of algorithms and BEQUANT’s Prime Brokerage and Bequant Solutions units.

“We’ve said this before and we’ll say this again, we believe that institutions will be the foundation of Cryptocurrency trading. That is why we’re pleased to announce our partnership with BEQUANT,” says Ryan Kuiken, CEO of MAINBLOQ. He added “BEQUANT has a similar outlook on the future of the market and this strategic partnership is important to us.”

MAINBLOQ is currently integrated to thirty-one of the top cryptocurrency venues and with the addition of BEQUANT, will offer its clients another source of liquidity. Clients can connect to MAINBLOQ via WebSockets, REST and FIX 4.4 & 5.0 where available.

BEQUANT’s services will provide an unprecedented level of integration for the financial services industry, from trading terminals, cross-border compliance, matching engines to deep liquidity and tokenization. Combined with MAINBLOQ’s solutions, the market will see a robust and global suite of opportunities within the digital assets space.

BEQUANT Prime Brokerage provides collateral management, custody, manages relationships with digital asset exchanges, provides benefits from aggregated volume discounts and offers leverage and portfolio margining.

“We are incredibly happy to be partnering with MAINBLOQ and are fully committed to delivering industry focused products together,” adds George Zarya, BEQUANT CEO.