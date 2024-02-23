Largest law firm DLA Piper elects new managing partner to take over in 2025

DLA Piper has elected a new managing partner as its current boss and global co-CEO Simon Levine is set to step away after nearly ten years in the role.

Levine will step away from the role to lead DLA Piper’s innovation and strategic transformation programme in a new role as a strategic innovation partner.

London’s largest law firm by revenue has elected Charles Severs to take on the leadership role from 1 January 2025.

Severs is currently an executive partner and managing director in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. He has been at the law firm for over 20 years after joining as a qualified lawyer in September 2003.

Throughout his career, he has had broad experience in public and private mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital market transactions. He also helps large multinationals, leading complex multi-jurisdictional deals.

He has taken on several leadership roles, including international group head of corporate, and managing director for groups. He has also been part of the firm’s executive management team and is also the executive sponsor for graduate recruitment and its client listening programme.

Commenting on his new promotion, Severs, said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for me. I have spent the vast majority of my career at DLA Piper and care passionately about this great firm and the fantastic people that make us who we are. Simon Levine will be a tough act to follow, and I’m delighted that we will continue to benefit from his vision for innovation. We certainly have an exciting future ahead.”

Levine stated: “Charles Severs has been an integral part of my management team for the past decade and it will be an honour to pass the baton of DLA Piper’s leadership over to him at the end of the year.”

“Not only is Charles Severs an outstanding lawyer, but his strength lies in his proven ability to lead and also to listen. I have every confidence that Charles Severs is the right person to guide DLA Piper into a bright future,” added.