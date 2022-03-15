London’s largest law firm DLA Piper closes Russian offices

The City of London’s biggest law firm by revenue, DLA Piper, is set to close its Moscow and St Petersburg offices, as law from across the globe continue to pile out of Russia.

In a statement, DLA Piper said it will transfer its Russian business to the UK, in line with the “legal and professional obligations” it has to its clients and employees.

The London law firm’s decision to pull out of Russia comes after it first entered the Russian market in 2005, through the acquisition of EY Law’s Russia and CIS practice.

DLA’s Russia exit comes as law firms from around the world continue to cut their links with Russia.

Notably, the Russian exodus has now seen all of the City’s “Magic Circle” law firms set out plans to close any Russian offices and sever their ties to the country.

However, a number major players have thus far resisted pressure to sever any Russian links to the country, in opting to keep their offices open.

DLA Piper’s exit comes as international law firm Dentons also set out plans to separate out its Russian business, after first entering the Russian market more than three decades ago.

The move is set to see the Denton separate from its Moscow and St Petersburg offices and spin them out as an independent law firm.

In a statement, Dentons global chairman Joe Andrew, said: “We look forward to a day when we will be able to reunite with our esteemed colleagues with whom we have successfully served clients from all over the world.”