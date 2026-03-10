Language Weaver Brings Secure AI Translation Directly Into iManage Work Legal Workflows

LEGALWEEK– RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announced the upcoming launch of its Language Weaver integration for iManage Work, giving legal professionals the ability to translate documents instantly and securely without leaving their trusted document management environment.

The new integration embeds Language Weaver’s AI directly within the iManage Work environment for enterprise-scale translation. Legal professionals can instantly translate contracts, briefs, emails, presentations and other business-critical documents in context, with a single click – no downloads, uploads or platform switching required.

“Our partnership with iManage gives firms a decisive competitive edge by enabling secure multilingual content management directly within the platform their legal professionals use every day,” said Heather Rossi, Solutions Consultant at RWS. “Firms can accelerate cross-border M&A, streamline global contract negotiations, and manage multi-jurisdictional compliance — without exposing sensitive information to external translation tools. The integration strengthens global reach, enhances client service, and allows translations to be tracked by matter or client code, all while upholding the highest standards of security and auditability.”

Language Weaver is a secure, AI-powered neural machine translation platform, designed for enterprise, legal and government use. It provides fast, high-quality, and scalable translation across 4,400+ language combinations, supporting secure on-premise (Edge) and cloud-based deployments to handle sensitive data.

“Legal work increasingly spans jurisdictions, languages, and teams,” said Paul Bower, AI Director at iManage. “Embedding Language Weaver directly within iManage Work allows firms to translate sensitive documents inside governed workflows – preserving security, auditability, and matter context they depend on. This integration reflects our commitment to engendering AI Confidence – in this case, by ensuring translation workflows leverage AI without risking security or governance.”

Available in March, the Language Weaver integration for iManage Work expands RWS’s ecosystem of connected content solutions.

Click here to learn more.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world’s most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand’s tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world’s top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310342959/en/

Contact

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105