Breaking News
Standard Chartered profit down on expectations

Lamborghini celebrates the V12 engine with special edition supercars

By:

Lamborghini is sending off its naturally aspirated V12 in typically raucous style with two bespoke supercars: the Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster.

The Italian marque has previously used hybrid power for the limited-production Sian FKP 37 and reborn Countach LPI 800-4, but will unveil its first full production hybrid in the coming weeks – replacing the long-serving Aventador.

Both the Invencible and Autentica are based on the Aventador platform, but have exclusive carbon fibre bodywork by Lamborghini Centro Stile. Essentially a collection of the brand’s greatest hits, notable inspiration comes from the lightweight, Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento, along with the ultra-exotic Reventon and Veneno models. Hexagonal design elements can be seen in the cars’ front and rear lights, along with their centre-exit exhausts. 

The Lamborghini way of celebrating

Lamborghini Autentica

Most importantly, the duo are powered by Lamborghini’s free-breathing 6.5-litre V12 engine, modified here to produce a ferocious 780hp. Four-wheel drive is standard to ensure maximum traction, aided by a seven-speed automated manual transmission.

The interior design for both supercars is themed around minimalism. There are no gauges on the dashboard itself, just a pair of 3D-printed air vents. A digital instrument panel provides driving information, with bespoke graphics for each car. You’ll spot plenty more exposed carbon fibre and hexagons, too.

“We have created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” said Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s head of design. Company CEO Stephan Winkelmann, added: “The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success. As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridisation at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12.”

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.