Lamborghini celebrates the V12 engine with special edition supercars

Lamborghini is sending off its naturally aspirated V12 in typically raucous style with two bespoke supercars: the Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster.

The Italian marque has previously used hybrid power for the limited-production Sian FKP 37 and reborn Countach LPI 800-4, but will unveil its first full production hybrid in the coming weeks – replacing the long-serving Aventador.

Both the Invencible and Autentica are based on the Aventador platform, but have exclusive carbon fibre bodywork by Lamborghini Centro Stile. Essentially a collection of the brand’s greatest hits, notable inspiration comes from the lightweight, Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento, along with the ultra-exotic Reventon and Veneno models. Hexagonal design elements can be seen in the cars’ front and rear lights, along with their centre-exit exhausts.

The Lamborghini way of celebrating

Most importantly, the duo are powered by Lamborghini’s free-breathing 6.5-litre V12 engine, modified here to produce a ferocious 780hp. Four-wheel drive is standard to ensure maximum traction, aided by a seven-speed automated manual transmission.

The interior design for both supercars is themed around minimalism. There are no gauges on the dashboard itself, just a pair of 3D-printed air vents. A digital instrument panel provides driving information, with bespoke graphics for each car. You’ll spot plenty more exposed carbon fibre and hexagons, too.

“We have created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” said Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s head of design. Company CEO Stephan Winkelmann, added: “The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success. As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridisation at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12.”

