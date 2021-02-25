Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for stolen dogs, 'no questions asked'

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her two French bulldogs after they were stolen on Wednesday in a night raid in which her dog walker was shot.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer took the singer’s three pets out for a walk in West Hollywood around 10pm where he was shot by two men. Two of the animals, Koji and Gustav, were taken and the third, Asia, fled and was later found.

The dog walker was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sources close to Gaga told TMZ that she is “extremely upset” and that she is offering a half-a-million-dollar reward for anyone who has her two dogs, “no questions asked.”

French Bulldogs can fetch anywhere up to $10,000 in the United States so it is possible that the gunmen stole them without knowing that they were owned by Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is very much an animal lover and hasappeared in ad campaigns and on the cover of fashion magazines with her pets. She is currently in Rome filming a new movie.

