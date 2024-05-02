How It Works: How drone technology is helping Ukraine fight its war

How It Works is a video interview series, where Jess Jones sits down with business leaders for a discussion about how various technologies work.

In this week’s episode of How It Works, City A.M.’s media, tech, and telecoms reporter Jess Jones sits down with Ricardo Mendes, the chief executive of the aerospace company Tekever.

Mendes chats about how Tekever’s drones are being used in the war in Ukraine, to save lives out at sea and to protect the environment.

