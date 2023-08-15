Liberty Global inks €1.5bn deal with IT giant Infosys to scale up Horizon entertainment platform

(Photo: Infosys)

International telecoms firm Liberty Global (LG) has struck a €1.5bn (£1.3bn) deal to outsource its Horizon entertainment platform to Indian IT consultancy Infosys.

The two corporate giants are poised to collaborate over a five-year period, with Infosys helping Liberty Global expand its Horizon entertainment platform, a TV and video streaming service used by over 10m.

The collaboration will license Horizon to Infosys, while allowing it to keep control over the intellectual property for the Horizon platform and save it more than €100m every year.

In addition to helping the company save cash, Liberty Global boss Mike Fries said the partnership will also reach more markets and improve the customer experience.

Through the partnership, Liberty Global aims to make its entertainment “even more powerful and engaging as new generations of digital-first customers continue to demand more”.

The two companies are no strangers, having worked together since February 2020. Since then, Infosys has developed and supported Horizon, transitioning it to a cloud-based platform.

Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director of Infosys, said it is a “new chapter” for Infosys and Liberty Global as they “reimagine entertainment and the connectivity experience for millions of global consumers”.

If the companies choose to extend the deal for another three years, it could be worth up to €2.3bn.