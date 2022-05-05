RIshi Sunak’s father-in-law’s company Infosys is still active in Russia

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum on February 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The Indian IT giant Infosys, which chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife has a £400m stake in, is still reportedly operating in Russia.

The company committed to “urgently closing down its operations” in the country last month, but the Mirror reported this week it was still working in Moscow.

When approached for comment, Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty who has a 0.93 per cent stake in the firm, told Sky News it is a “matter for Infosys and should be addressed to them.”

She has “no involvement in the operational decisions of the company.”

Labour called on Rishi Sunak to clarify the position, with shadow treasury minister Tulip Siddiq saying it is important to make clear his family is not “benefitting from Infosys’ continued presence in Russia.”

This comes after Murty agreed to pay UK tax on her global earnings after controversy about her non-domicile status.

The UK has placed stringent sanctions on Russian firms, committed to remove Russian fuel from its energy.

Infosys told City AM: ““As you are aware, during the quarterly results, Infosys announced its decision to transition services from Russia to its global delivery centres.

“While the company does not have any active relationships with local Russian enterprises, we have a small team of fewer than 100 employees in Russia, which services some of our global clients. We are currently working closely with those clients that are being impacted to enable a smooth transition.”