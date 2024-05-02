Podcast producers Viral Tribe and Soho Radio ink ‘good vibes’ partnership deal

Founded in 2014, Soho Radio broadcasts from its studios in London and New York and produces more than 250 shows a month.

Podcast business Viral Tribe Entertainment has struck a deal with a production studio that represents big names such as the BBC, Stephen Fry and Gillian Anderson.

Viral Tribe, which says it “loves creating kick-ass shows”, is partnering with Soho Radio and its production arm SRP Studios to increase its output and accelerate its growth.

Viral Tribe CEO and founder Jon O’Donnell said: “I’m incredibly excited by this partnership and can’t wait to start working with the team. We believe in the power of cultural moments and few brands have had a greater cultural impact in the capital than Soho Radio“

“It’s played host to some of the best-known DJs and artists in the world and continues to blaze trails and shape tastes for listeners every single day.”

“As Viral Tribe’s original content output continues to grow rapidly, integrating the brilliant SRP Studios into our offering will allow us to scale even more quickly. Both businesses have garnered a reputation for high-quality talent-led storytelling, so the synergies are both obvious and tremendous.

“Most of all though the deal will bring together the shared values of two fantastic teams. Creativity, integrity, loyalty and obsession about delivering the very best content to our audiences.

“As we say in VT, ‘good vibes make great tribes’, and I’m feeling a hell of a lot of good vibes about this partnership,” O’Donnell added.

Viral Tribe produces podcasts such as ‘I am Prime Minister’, with comedian Matt Richardson, and ‘Football, Music and Me’ with sports broadcasting legend Geoff Shreeves.

Soho Radio said: “At Soho Radio we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year and have always been committed to fostering a vibrant community around music, culture, and creativity. Now with Viral Tribe’s expertise and resources, we can’t wait to take this to the next level and see what the next 10 years brings.”