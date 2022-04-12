Ladbrokes owner Entain scores record number of bets at ‘fairytale’ Grand National

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – APRIL 09: Harry Skelton rides Shan Blue in the Betway Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ladbrokes owner Entain has reported a record-breaking number of bets on Saturday’s Grand National, with over 20,000 bets-per-minute placed in the run up to the race.

This year’s event proved to be another great day out for Entain’s customers who got in on the action both in shops and online.

12.75 million bets were taken by its brands across the three-day Grand National period, marking an increase on bets in 2019.

On Saturday in particular, Entain reported a total of 4.2 million bets, and total stakes up 72 per cent compared to 2021.

Not only does the annual event bring out millions of once-a-year customers, but it is also the biggest 10 minutes of the year in the horse racing calendar.

It was made extra special as fans were able to both physically attend the annual festival and step inside betting shops to wager on the Grand National for the first time since 2019.

The event culminated in a fairy tale Grand National win for 50-1 winner Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen. 65,000 bets were placed on Noble Yeats across Entain’s brands.

Deputy Director of Digital at Entain, said: “We were delighted to see the Grand National returning in all its glory with a huge crowd to cheer on the runners and riders.

“We pulled out all the stops to add to the moments of excitement for our customers across all our brands, apps and shops, and we were the only major operator to provide uninterrupted service from our platform and our customer support teams.

“The magical ending to the race reinforced that there is no event quite like the Grand National to generate passion and interest among our horse racing fans. Whether it’s in-person or online, Entain is committed to transforming horse racing to make the sport even more exciting for our customers.”